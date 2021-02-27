Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Foreign investment drops 78pc in 7MFY21

By Monitoring Report

The Ministry of Finance, in its Monthly Economic Update and Outlook, said that total foreign investment saw a 78pc decline in the first seven months of the current fiscal year (7MFY21).

The ministry reported that total foreign investment in the (July-January) period amounted to $755 million against $3.438bn as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

“Prospects of economic growth are showing visible signs of improvement during July-January period 2020-21 which strengthen expectations about economic recovery,” said the outlook, claiming credit for the timely measures against the pandemic in terms of fiscal stimulus, easing mobility restrictions, the timely arrangement of vaccination, together with accommodative monetary policy allowed economic activities to continue in a difficult time.

“Thus, it is observed that overall economic recovery is on its way and may accelerate in the coming months”.

Article continues after this advertisement

The report further said the recent developments in inflation showed negative trends. It expected that due to much-needed structural measures, the downward trend of prices of these items will be permanent.

Industrial activity, measured by the LSM index was the area most exposed to external conditions, it said, adding the activity was recovering from two consecutive crises.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM lays foundation stone of business district in Lahore
Next articleWeekly SPI up 2.4pc
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PIA announces discounted fares for domestic flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced discounted fares for domestic flights to promote tourism in the spring season. According to local media reports on Saturday,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Weekly SPI up 2.4pc

Weekly inflation for the combined group in the period ended on Feb 25 increased by 2.41 per cent on the back of an uptick...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM lays foundation stone of business district in Lahore

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has laid the foundation-stone of the country’s first-ever Central Business District project at the Walton Airport site, a commercial...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan joins Madrid System to protect trademarks in 124 countries

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Pakistan has formally joined the Madrid System to protect Pakistani trademarks in 124 member countries, making it easier for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM lays foundation stone of business district in Lahore

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has laid the foundation-stone of the country’s first-ever Central Business District project at the Walton Airport site, a commercial...

Pakistan joins Madrid System to protect trademarks in 124 countries

Oil drops on dollar strength and OPEC+ supply expectations

Allied Bank, NIC managing arm Teamup sign MoU to collaborate for fintech initiatives in startup space

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.