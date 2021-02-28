Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR notifies Rs1,000 surcharge for individuals

By Monitoring Report

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that a lower rate of Rs1,000 will be charged from individuals (salaried and non-salaried) on late filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2020 for inclusion in the Active Taxpayers’ List (ATL).

The FBR’s spokesperson has clarified that surcharge for inclusion in ATL for late filing individuals is Rs1,000 and not Rs10,000. “This mistake occurred because of an error in a press release issued on Feb 24,” he added.

Companies will have to pay a surcharge of Rs20,000 and association of persons Rs10,000 for inclusion in ATL, which will be published on March 1.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan, Saudi Arabia to further promote cooperation in customs, tax fields
Next articleMcDonald’s says mulling partial sale of digital unit
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further promote cooperation in customs, tax fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have decided to further promote cooperation in the field of customs and tax, in addition to learning from each...
Read more
HEADLINES

Import of Indian cotton likely to be resumed

Pakistan may allow cotton import from India through land route as prospects of gradual restoration of bilateral trade ties have brightened after the new...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM launches Al-Beruni heritage trail at Nandana Fort in Jhelum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan launched the Al-Beruni Radius, a tourism project for the revival of Pakistan’s heritage, on Sunday. Addressing a ceremony in...
Read more
Aviation

CAA extends travel restrictions for visitors to Pakistan till March 14

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday issued a notification stating that instructions issued on December 31, 2020, regarding standard operating procedures to be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

UK to provide 5 billion pounds to pandemic hit businesses in...

LONDON: The United Kingdom (UK) government will announce 5 billion pounds ($7 billion) of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns...

PM launches Al-Beruni heritage trail at Nandana Fort in Jhelum

Biden on track to apply Trump-era rule targeting Chinese tech supply chain concerns

India’s Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.