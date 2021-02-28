FBR notifies Rs1,000 surcharge for individuals

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that a lower rate of Rs1,000 will be charged from individuals (salaried and non-salaried) on late filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2020 for inclusion in the Active Taxpayers’ List (ATL).

The FBR’s spokesperson has clarified that surcharge for inclusion in ATL for late filing individuals is Rs1,000 and not Rs10,000. “This mistake occurred because of an error in a press release issued on Feb 24,” he added.

Companies will have to pay a surcharge of Rs20,000 and association of persons Rs10,000 for inclusion in ATL, which will be published on March 1.