Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign customs pact

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will soon ink a comprehensive agreement on Customs cooperation and assistance to promote bilateral trade and control illicit drug trafficking between the two countries.

In this regard, a meeting between the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malikey and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Muhammad Javed Ghani, held a meeting here on Saturday wherein matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on customs and tax were discussed.

The agreement will be implemented after approval from Saudi Arabia. “We are working very rapidly on the text. We have already sought comments from relevant department,” the envoy said during the meeting.

According to press statement issued by the board, the FBR chairman briefed the Saudi ambassador about the FBR’s recent measures for the mobilisation of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers.

Article continues after this advertisement

The ambassador appreciated the recent performance of FBR in the first seven months of current financial year (7MFY21) and hoped that it would successfully achieve its future targets as well.

Ambassador Al-Malikey said this agreement will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. “We are keen to finalise it early,” he said.