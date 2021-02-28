Sign inSubscribe
PM launches Al-Beruni heritage trail at Nandana Fort in Jhelum

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan launched the Al-Beruni Radius, a tourism project for the revival of Pakistan’s heritage, on Sunday.

Addressing a ceremony in this connection, the PM said that preservation of heritage and tourism sites is necessary to apprise the future generation about rich cultural and historical assets of Pakistan.

“Unfortunately, we did not develop and preserve our archaeological sites,” he pointed out, adding the recent discovery of a 40-feet long statue of sleeping Buddha from Haripur shows rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

“Our archaeologists did little, in fact, nothing, to preserve our heritage,” the premier said. “Even Moenjo Dero and Harappa were discovered by foreigners. The entire world initiates excavation projects but there were none initiated on our soil,” the premier lamented.

The PM urged the public to protect these sites for the coming generations and to attract tourists from across the globe, emphasising that tourism is a big source of employment and earning revenue.

The site’s archeological significance dates back to the 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni quantified the circumference of the Earth during his visit to the place. Now, the premier has taken a special interest in the preservation and conservation of the site.

Al-Beruni also wrote a famous book about the region, mentioning Nandana as a great centre of learning.

The historical Nandana Fort is located in tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum. There are six more historic sites near the fort including Nandana temple, Katas temple, salt mines of Khewra, Malot Fort and Throne of Babur. These sites will also become part of the heritage trail and the tourists can visit these places in one go.

Earlier on December 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had witnessed an agreement signing between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and World Bank (WB) for eco tourism under which the government would expand road networks to boost tourism.

Monitoring Report

