HEADLINES

AGP issues policy direction for Audit Plan FY22

'DAGP committed to bringing reforms in the audit system through digitisation'

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has issued the policy direction for the next fiscal year’s (FY22) audit plan.

According to details, AGP Javed Jahangir issued these directions while chairing a meeting with all the Field Audit Offices (FAOs) to review the progress on the second phase of the Audit Plan 2020-21. The meeting was convened to decide the broader contours of the next fiscal year’s audit activity in the post-Covid 19 world.

The Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) will start its audit activity with effect from July 1.

Highlighting the need for a paradigm shift from the traditional model of auditing to modern ways to remain relevant to the stakeholders, the AGP said that the foundation for reforms has been laid at the DAGP with an aim to develop analytical skills, expertise and capability.

He said that the DAGP is committed to bringing reforms in the audit and accounts system by introducing latest technology through digitisation, for which the Audit Management Information System (AMIS) is in the process of implementation.

“Three pilot sites will be up by June after which the entire audit business process will be digitised,” he said, adding that reporting is also going to be updated to thematic audit, sectoral audit and issue-based reporting to meet the expectations of external stakeholders.

It is pertinent to mention that the DAGP has completed its current audit activity whereas audit reports for FY21 have been sent to the president for necessary approval.

Staff Report

