Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Stocks fall below 44,000 level

'KSE-100 sheds 531 points mainly due to political uncertainty and govt's proposal regarding withdrawal of corporate tax exemptions'

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Bears continued to dominate the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the third consecutive session of the week, with the KSE-100 Index failing to hold on to early gains  and falling below the 44,000 mark.

Global equity markets showed a mixed performance, whereas crude oil prices inched up from the previous close; WTI crude price appreciating 0.33pc to $64.21 while Brent crude oil price rising 0.07pc to $67.57 (as at 4:12pm PST).

“The market continued with the downtrend on Wednesday, mainly due to the government’s proposal to withdraw corporate tax exemption in the wake of IMF programme, political uncertainty, increase in electricity tariff and deferment of increase in petroleum prices. Redemptions from mutual funds and insurance companies maintained the selling pressure on stocks,” a report issued by Arif Habib Ltd read.

MARKET SUMMARY

Article continues after this advertisement

The benchmark KSE-100 Index endured a volatile session on Wednesday, recording its intraday high at 44,424.04 (+201.13 points) and low at 43,620.84 (-602.07 points). It settled lower by 531.23 points at 43,691.68.

Among other indices, the KMI-30 Index declined 839.75 points to close at 72,234.30, while the KSE All Share Index dropped 344.44 points, ending at 30,038.08.

The overall market volumes contracted from 492.29 million shares in the previous session to 363.20 million shares (-26pc). Average traded value also declined by 10pc, from $149.1 million to $134.5 million. TRG Pakistan Ltd (TRG -5.16pc), Unity Foods Ltd (UNITY -5.33pc) and Ghani Global Holdings (GGL +4.77pc) led the volume chart, exchanging 38.16 million, 25.04 million and 19.18 million shares, respectively.

Sectors that drove the benchmark index south included technology & communication (-129.92 points), cement (-59.77 points) and fertilizer (-51.88 points). Among the companies, TRG Pakistan Ltd (TRG -76.12 points), Systems Ltd (SYS -52.01 points) and Lucky Cement Ltd (LUCK -42.57 points) dented the index the most.

Shedding 5pc from its cumulative market capitilisation, the technology & communication sector ended as the session’s worst performer, with Systems Ltd (SYS -6.70pc), NetSol Technologies Ltd (NETSOL -5.73pc) and Telecard Ltd (TELE -4.91pc) posting significant losses.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAGP issues policy for Audit Plan FY22
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

AGP issues policy for Audit Plan FY22

LAHORE: The auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) has issued the policy direction for the next fiscal year's (FY22) audit plan. According to details, AGP Javed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to give Uzbekistan access to Gwadar, Karachi ports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will facilitate Uzbekistan in gaining access to the seaports of Gwadar and Karachi in a bid to enhance regional connectivity and trade. An...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gemstone export can earn $32b: FPCCI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has the potential to lift its annual gemstone exports to $32 billion for strengthening the country’s economy, said Federation of Pakistan Chambers of...
Read more
HEADLINES

SOPs out the window as second phase of vaccination drive begins

LAHORE: People in the capital crowded the Poly Clinic Hospital on Wednesday as the country began the second phase of a nationwide coronavirus vaccination...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

TECH

Verkada surveillance cameras at Tesla, hundreds more businesses breached

SAN FRANCISCO: A small group of hackers viewed live and archived surveillance footage from hundreds of businesses including Tesla Inc by gaining administrative access...

SOPs out the window as second phase of vaccination drive begins

World Bank forecasts Pakistan’s growth rate at 1.3pc in FY22

ECC meeting to discuss 20-point agenda today

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.