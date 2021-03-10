CAA set to introduce UK-like pilot licencing system

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has completed its preparations to install a UK-like system for licencing and examination of pilots.

The aviation authorities will forward a summary to the federal cabinet in a few days in order to get final approval for the installation of a modern licencing system adopted from the British civil aviation authority. After the final approval of the federal cabinet, the aviation authorities will complete the modern system within a month.

The British system for conducting pilots’ examinations and other processes will make the licences of Pakistani pilots acceptable around the world. Besides maintaining transparency, the new system will also assist Pakistan to remove the concerns of ICAO alongside raising the standards of pilots’ licences issued by CAA.

According to CAA, the pilots’ examination and the licencing system will be linked to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) biometric system.

It is pertinent to mention that an audit team of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is expected to arrive in Pakistan on July 5 to conduct its Universal Safety Oversight Audit (USOA) of PCAA.