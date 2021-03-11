Sign inSubscribe
Lucky Cement starts commercial operations in Iraq; NESPAK wins hydropower project in Uzbekistan

By News Desk

Lucky Cement Limited announced on Thursday that it has commenced commercial operations of its cement production facility in Iraq.

In a communication, the company said that its greenfield cement production facility in Samawah, Iraq, with a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum, has successfully commenced its commercial operations with effect from March 10, 2021.

The cement production facility is a joint venture with Al-Shamookh Group of Iraq.

Meanwhile, NESPAK, in a joint venture with DOLSAR — Turkey, has won Sustainable Hydropower Project in Uzbekistan. NESPAK Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood informed media that the project includes installation of three hydropower plants with the total capacity of 24MW in the Aksu river, Kashkadarya Region, Uzbekistan. The projects are named Rabat Hydropower Project, Chappasuy Hydropower Project, Tamshush Hydropower Project.

The total cost of the project would be $75 million.

