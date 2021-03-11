Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

PIA cuts tariff to facilitate fruit & vegetable exports to Middle East

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate horticulture exports, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Thursday slashed its freight charges for the export of fruits and vegetables to the Middle East.

The airline made this decision after a detailed meeting between PIA CEO Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik, Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchant Association (PFVA) chief Waheed Ahmed and officials of Ministry of Commerce (MoC).

As per official sources, PIA has revised air freight charges downward to 24 cents ($0.04 per kg — equivalent to Rs40 per kg) for vegetable and fruit exports to the Middle East sector (Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai). The airline also assured PFVA of low freight charges in the future, along with the provision of state-of-the-art ground handling facilities.

The PIA CEO informed the officials that the airline has already installed a big scanning machine at Islamabad Airport where 100 boxes can be scanned in one go. Same scanners would now be installed at Karachi and Lahore airports, he added.

Arshad Malik also showed a keen interest in meeting with mango exporter before the start of the mango season so that close coordination could be maintained with all stakeholders.

Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

