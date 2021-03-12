NTDC to install 160MVA transformer at Rawat grid station

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has completed the installation work on the new 160MVA transformer at 500kV Rawat Grid Station. However, erection work of 132kv isolator and jumpers would be carried out tomorrow (13 March 2021).

“Resultantly, partial load management will be observed from 0500 hours to 1500 hours on Saturday, if required, on IESCO’s 132kV grid stations and 11kV feeders. 132kV Grid Station Dina and its allied 11kV Dina-1, Capt Nisar, Rohtas, Dina-4, Mado Klas, Col Akram, Mangla Cantt, M Riyyaz Shaheed, Mansoor Shaheed, Mumtaz Shaheed will be affected. In addition, 11kV Feeders Reliance Mill, Jarrar Camp, Industrial, Emmar, Lab-I, Lab-II, Bhal, Islamabad Feed Mill and Jatha Hathial from 500kV Grid Station Rawat will also face load management,” the NTDC spokesman said.

In addition, partial and requirement-based load management would be carried in Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan and Chakwal and its suburbs, 11kV feeders emanating from 132kV Old Rawat, Dina, Gujjar Khan, Jatli, Padshan, Chakwal, Chakri, Bhagwal, Adyala, Danda Shah Bilawal, Shoa Syedan Shah, MES, Kallar Syeddan, Kahuta, Bahria Town, Al-Ghurrair, F-16, I-16, KTM, Ranyal, Mandi Sawan and Chaklala.

Installation of new transformer will enhance the capacity of 500kV Rawat Grid Station and will result in uninterrupted supply to the consumers during summers.