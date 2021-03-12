Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Weekly inflation drops 1pc

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based weekly inflation dropped one per cent during the week ended 11th March, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday showed.

PBS calculates the SPI based on the prices of 51 essential items from 50 markets across 17 cities of the country. Out of the 51 items, prices of seven decreased, 26 increased, while that of 18 remained unchanged.

According to details, items that recorded a decrease in their weekly prices included garlic (6.64pc), chicken (2.96pc), onions (0.91pc), gur (0.69pc), pulse masoor (0.49pc), electricity (9.01pc) and LPG (2.13pc).

On the other hand, an increase was observed in the prices of eggs (10.78pc), tomatoes (7.01pc), bananas (3.83pc), lawn printed (2.33pc), potatoes (2.31pc), sugar (1.74pc), fresh milk (1.37pc), shirting (1.36pc), long cloth (1.27pc), georgette (1.24pc), curd (1.12pc) and wheat flour bag (1.03pc).

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, the year-on-year trend depicted a 13.48pc increase in SPI, with most price hike seen in chili powder (143.07pc), electricity (69.19pc), eggs (65.38pc), chicken (46.41pc), gents sandal (33.37pc), matchbox (30.47pc), mustard oil (26.99pc), gents sponge chappal (25.13pc), sugar (22.86pc), washing soap (20.78pc) and long cloth (19.58pc). On the contrary, a major decrease was observed in the price of onions (50.82pc), garlic (40.42pc), potatoes (12.81pc), LPG (11.69pc), tomatoes (6.59pc) and diesel (4.98pc).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSaudi King Salman sacks Haj minister in royal decrees
Next articleNTDC to install 160MVA transformer at Rawat grid station
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Pakistan optimistic about rollover of $1bn UAE loan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is optimistic about the rollover of $1 billion UAE loan for another year. Senior officials of the finance ministry told this...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

PM says no to gas price hike

PM Imran rejects OGRA's proposal, directs officials 'not to increase gas price for next few months'
Read more
ECONOMY

Ministry issues e-commerce rules for goods’ import, export

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce has issued rules for assessment and clearance of imported or exported goods through e-commerce. The ministry issued SRO 14(I)/2021 for...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Drone regulatory authority draft gets PM’s nod

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved a draft ordinance regarding the establishment of the Unmanned Aircraft System Regulatory Authority (UASRA) to regulate...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Drone regulatory authority draft gets PM’s nod

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved a draft ordinance regarding the establishment of the Unmanned Aircraft System Regulatory Authority (UASRA) to regulate...

Power couple behind Bagallery takes centre stage with announcement of Salman Sattar as CEO

NTDC to install 160MVA transformer at Rawat grid station

Weekly inflation drops 1pc

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.