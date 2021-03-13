Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

FBR forms committees to integrate tier-1 retailers

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a central committee as well as regional committees to oversee the integration of tier-I retailers with the FBR system.

“In pursuance of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the FBR and the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) on October 28, 2020, a central committee and regional committees have been constituted to oversee the process of integration of tier-1 retailers,” a statament issued by the FBR read.

The central committee would look into issues related to input tax issues, HS Code issues, customer incentivisation and software problems, etc. Similarly, the regional committees would be responsible for identification of tier-I and tier-II retailers in their respective areas and to liaise with the chief commissioners concerned besides resolving sectoral as well as individual issues of retailers.

News Desk
News Desk

