Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Service Global Footwear Ltd applies for listing on PSX

Company to invest proceeds in parent company's tire joint venture with China’s Chaoyang Long March Tyre Co.

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan’s largest shoe exporter, Service Global Footwear Ltd., is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in the domestic market to raise funds to invest in its parent’s tire joint venture.

The company plans to raise at least 1.6 billion rupees ($10 million) by offering 41 million shares at a floor price of Rs38 per share, according to a report by Bloomberg that quoted Arif Habib Ltd. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahid Ali Habib.

“The price could be boosted by as much as 40 per cent, meaning Service Global Footwear could raise as much as $14 million whereas the company is scheduled to start taking investor orders as soon as the last week of March,” Habib said.

The principal purpose of the move is to invest the amount raised at the Floor Price as an equity investment in a joint venture set up by Service Industries and China’s Chaoyang Long March Tyre Co. and become a stakeholder of approximately 20pc of the total shareholding.

Article continues after this advertisement

The report reveals that the business will manufacture truck and bus radial tires in Pakistan for export from a factory near Karachi. The first phase will start operations in August.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 Index’s 33pc gain in the past year has encouraged the country’s first-time share market, which is seen as heading for a record year.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to appoint new MD for Utility Stores Corporation  
Next articleSBP to announce monetary policy on March 19
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Large scale manufacturing posts 7.9pc growth in 7 months

The country’s large-scale manufacturing (LSM) grew by increased by 7.85 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (7MFY21) as...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP to announce monetary policy on March 19

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will issue a monetary policy on March 19. According to a press release issued by the External Relations Department...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Govt to appoint new MD for Utility Stores Corporation  

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint a new managing director for Utility Stores Corporation (USC).  According to sources, the Ministry of Industries &...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC adjourns NBP president’s appointment case till April 19th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned till next month a petition challenging the appointment of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Arif Usmani. As...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Service Global Footwear Ltd applies for listing on PSX

Pakistan’s largest shoe exporter, Service Global Footwear Ltd., is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in the domestic market to raise funds to invest...

Govt to appoint new MD for Utility Stores Corporation  

IHC adjourns NBP president’s appointment case till April 19th

US assistance helps decrease electricity pilferage in Peshawar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.