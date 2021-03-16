Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Govt to appoint new MD for Utility Stores Corporation  

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint a new managing director for Utility Stores Corporation (USC). 

According to sources, the Ministry of Industries & Production has initiated the process for hiring the new MD after taking the approval from the federal cabinet.

The government will appoint the new MD from the private sector for a period of three years, sources said, adding that the two-year tenure of incumbent MD Umar Lodhi will expire in May this year.

It may be noted that Lodhi remained in hot waters throughout his tenure due to his differences with the USC chief financial officer (CFO) as well as its former chairman.

Article continues after this advertisement

USC CFO Hamoodur Rehman had written a letter to the corporation’s board of directors with regard to serious violations of BOD resolutions and rules as well as corrupt practices by the incumbent USC MD.

“The USC board in its 151st meeting held in July 2019 had resolved that posting of accounts and finance staff in head office, zones and regions should be done with the recommendations of the CFO, but transfers/postings of around eight blue-eyed officials were made without the CFO’s consent,” the letter read.

He further revealed that the USC had hired the USC MD on an MP-1 scale, “but Lodhi was not only enjoying monetisation allowances but had also kept three vehicles for his personal use, which is illegal and unjustified”.

It is pertinent to mention that former USC chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan and incumbent MD Umar Lodhi had accused each other of corruption, irregularities and abuse of powers. It was due to these accusations that the former chairman had to resign. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIHC adjourns NBP president’s appointment case till April 19th
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IHC adjourns NBP president’s appointment case till April 19th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned till next month a petition challenging the appointment of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Arif Usmani. As...
Read more
ENERGY

US assistance helps decrease electricity pilferage in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission to Pakistan, along with the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), celebrated the successful completion of a pilot project to help...
Read more
Aviation

PIA all set to start flights from Lahore to Skardu, Gilgit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate weekly flights from Lahore to Skardu and Gilgit from next month, it was learnt on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

The government on Monday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the month of March. According to the Finance Division,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

The government on Monday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the month of March. According to the Finance Division,...

Circular debt management plan gets CCoE’s nod

Envoy stresses transformation of Pak-Turkey ties into economic partnership

Hafeez Shaikh for provision of basic commodities at fair prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.