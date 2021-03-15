Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

IHC adjourns NBP president’s appointment case till April 19th

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned till next month a petition challenging the appointment of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Arif Usmani.

As per details, a single-member bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, on Monday adjourned the hearing till April 19 on the request of the Federal Board of Revenue’s counsel.

During the hearing, NBP president’s counsel Ahmer Bilal Sufi claimed that his client, despite having a degree in Physics, has about 40 years of banking experience. “Banking has changed now, and people belonging to different sectors can be successful in this field as shown by many research articles published in the Wall Street Journal,” he contended.

The court argued that the law does not follow this philosophy. “This means that there is no need for educational eligibility while advertising the post, and that anyone can be awarded these posts,” the judge remarked.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, petitioner’s counsel Waqar Naqvi informed the court that FBR in 2018 had served a tax default notice to Usmani, “which is still pending while he had submitted a fake tax declaration on 17 November 2018”.

The FBR objected this claim.

Usmani’s counsel said that according to the Bank Nationalization Act, the government can appoint any one of its choice as NBP president and that there was no violation of staff service rules in the appointment of NBP chief.

After two hours of arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the hearing till 19th April.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUS assistance helps decrease electricity pilferage in Peshawar
Next articleGovt to appoint new MD for Utility Stores Corporation  
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Govt to appoint new MD for Utility Stores Corporation  

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint a new managing director for Utility Stores Corporation (USC).  According to sources, the Ministry of Industries &...
Read more
ENERGY

US assistance helps decrease electricity pilferage in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission to Pakistan, along with the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), celebrated the successful completion of a pilot project to help...
Read more
Aviation

PIA all set to start flights from Lahore to Skardu, Gilgit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate weekly flights from Lahore to Skardu and Gilgit from next month, it was learnt on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

The government on Monday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the month of March. According to the Finance Division,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

The government on Monday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the month of March. According to the Finance Division,...

Circular debt management plan gets CCoE’s nod

Envoy stresses transformation of Pak-Turkey ties into economic partnership

Hafeez Shaikh for provision of basic commodities at fair prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.