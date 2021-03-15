Sign inSubscribe
INDUSTRY

US assistance helps decrease electricity pilferage in Peshawar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission to Pakistan, along with the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), celebrated the successful completion of a pilot project to help decrease electricity theft and increase power revenue in Peshawar.

Under the project, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) installed 157 kilometres of anti-theft cable and 5,000 smart meters in various areas covered by PESCO, including Chamkani subdivision, which had been reporting approximately 60pc revenue loss, or Rs1.3 billion, per year due to theft, billing problems, and power supply issues, said a press statement issued on Monday.

Smart meters operating on a central wireless internet system make accurate billing easier and improve customer service. Additionally, USAID introduced an innovative online transformer monitoring system that will enable PESCO to conduct real-time energy accounting and proactively take corrective actions. This is a first-of-its-kind system for a Pakistani government-owned power distribution company, said the statement.

“With the dependency on technology in today’s world, energy has become even more important to our daily lives. That’s why our partnership with the government of Pakistan in the energy sector is so important and why, together, we seek new ways to secure the country’s energy resources,” said USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen.

Article continues after this advertisement

She further said that because of its success, the Pakistani government now has the opportunity to expand this project to other parts of PESCO and potentially other distribution companies to increase revenue throughout the country.

The handover ceremony was organised by USAID’s Sustainable Energy for Pakistan (SEP) Project, a four-year technical assistance initiative. Through SEP, USAID is supporting the government of Pakistan’s efforts to deliver financially sustainable energy services to the people of Pakistan.

The US government’s partnership with Pakistan’s energy sector spans many decades and covers a wide range of projects to meet Pakistan’s ambitions toward energy modernisation, concluded the statement.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePIA all set to start flights from Lahore to Skardu, Gilgit
Next articleIHC adjourns NBP president’s appointment case till April 19th
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Govt to appoint new MD for Utility Stores Corporation  

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint a new managing director for Utility Stores Corporation (USC).  According to sources, the Ministry of Industries &...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC adjourns NBP president’s appointment case till April 19th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned till next month a petition challenging the appointment of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Arif Usmani. As...
Read more
Aviation

PIA all set to start flights from Lahore to Skardu, Gilgit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate weekly flights from Lahore to Skardu and Gilgit from next month, it was learnt on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

The government on Monday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the month of March. According to the Finance Division,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

The government on Monday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the month of March. According to the Finance Division,...

Circular debt management plan gets CCoE’s nod

Envoy stresses transformation of Pak-Turkey ties into economic partnership

Hafeez Shaikh for provision of basic commodities at fair prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.