FDI tumbles 20pc in February

Pakistan witnessed foreign direct investment (FDI) of $155 million during the month of February 2021, around 20 per cent lower in comparison to net inflows of $192.7m received in January 2021.

According to a report by Dawn, data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shows that FDI dropped 30pc year-on-year (YoY) to $1.30 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (8MFY21) versus $1.85 bn reported in the same period last year.

During the month of February, foreign private investment into the country amounted to $135.6m, wherein $155.1m was attributed to direct investments. Disinvestment of $19.5m was attributed to equity securities, a part of portfolio investments.

Within direct investments, there was an inflow of $191.5m and an outflow of $36.4m.

Article continues after this advertisement

Under foreign public investment, $21.3m worth of investment was witnessed in debt securities during February 2021, down by 47pc month-on-month (MoM) versus investment in equities of $40.3m reported in January 2021.

All in all, foreign investments in Pakistan during the month amounted to $156.9m, showing a decline of 35pc against net inflows of $240.6m a month ago.