TELECOMMUNICATION

Three smartphone companies to set up manufacturing plants in Pakistan: minister

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Three more smartphone manufacturing plants would be set up in Pakistan in the near future, Industries & Production Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar said on Saturday.

Talking to media, the minister said that a smartphone manufacturing plant set up in Lahore would produce six million handsets annually.

“An increase in smartphones’ production will result in a decrease in the prices of smartphone handsets in the country,” he opined, adding that the government has taken solid steps to curb the smuggling of smartphones.

The minister noted that the coronavirus was spreading at a fast pace, and urged the people to follow safety precautions and get inoculated against the virus.

Earlier in December last, Hammad Azhar said that VIVO, one of the world’s most popular smartphone brands, would be setting up a manufacturing facility in Pakistan.

“Int’l smartphone brand VIVO has decided to establish a smartphone manufacturing facility in Pakistan. Land purchased. Deployment of DIRBS eliminated smuggled phones. It was followed up by the Mobile Manufacturing Policy. Revenues already doubled & now local manufacturing is taking off,” the minister had said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that tech giant Samsung was also planning to set up a smartphone assembly plant in Pakistan.

“Smartphone production in Pakistan is multiplying following DIRBS [Device Identification Registration and Blocking System] implementation and Mobile Policy launched recently,” Azhar had tweeted after meeting with the Samsung Pakistan MD and CEO.

