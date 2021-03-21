Pakistan’s ‘homework’ to exit FATF grey list complete: Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said that the government’s ‘homework’ to help Pakistan leave the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list has been completed.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the federal minister said Pakistan was put on the grey list because of the previous governments but that the PTI regime would soon help remove the country from it.

Speaking of inflation, the federal minister said that food is “becoming more expensive around the world but the PTI regime is driving the economy forward”.