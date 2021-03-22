Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Barbers, the KIA Sportage, and mango murder – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

Questions of financial inclusion, missing cars, and GDP projections dominate this week’s social media roundup.

Ariba Shahid
By Ariba Shahid

While social media abuzz with wishes for the Prime Minister’s quick recovery from the coronavirus and concerns about how this will affect vaccine perception in Pakistan, a lot has quickly traveled to the background in terms of the happenings of social media. 

However, there were still more than a few interesting and amusing moments throughout the week. This week, we look at the potential of barbers as mobile money agents, APTMA’s latest activities that are raising eyebrows, the auto industry in Pakistan trying to break free from the shackles of the Big Three, how Pakistan is squandering its mango export potential, and much more. Profit’s Ariba Shahid presents this week’s social media roundup. 

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

 

Ariba Shahid
Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Debunking the income tax amendment bill

Widening the tax net is not going to be as easy a fix as passing this amendment.
Read more
FEATURED

Ismail Industries to invest in packaging

The successful conglomerate is creating a Rs1.5 billion PVC plant.
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.