Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Microsoft in talks to acquire messaging platform Discord for more than $10bn: report

By Agencies

Microsoft Corp is in talks to buy messaging platform Discord Inc for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Discord has reached out to potential buyers and Microsoft is one of them, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. One person said it was more likely to go public than sell itself.

Earlier in the day, VentureBeat reported that Discord was exploring a sale and it was in final talks with a party.

Microsoft declined to comment, while Discord did not immediately respond to Reuters request.

Article continues after this advertisement

Discord, which is valued at around $7 billion as of last December, is a platform on which users coordinate group activities such as games, discussions and even virtual parties.

The Xbox maker has been seeking to strengthen its video game offerings with $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media last year, its biggest gaming acquisition ever.

The Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the prospects of gaming companies as people stayed at home and turned to video games for entertainment during lockdowns.

With its strong gaming business, Microsoft has also been looking to own mass social media platforms. Its last big social media deal was the $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016, while it failed in its bid for short video app TikTok’s US assets in September last year.

Recently, the Financial Times reported about Microsoft’s interest in buying social media platform Pinterest Inc.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleShares and oil slide as sanctions, virus fears strike
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Shares and oil slide as sanctions, virus fears strike

LONDON: Shares slipped from a one-year peak, sovereign bond yields fell, and oil prices slumped as a wave of coronavirus infections, a fresh lockdown...
Read more
World Business News

Samsung likely to launch double-folding phone

Samsung is reportedly working on a double-folding phone to add to its lineup, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. This new phone will be the...
Read more
World Business News

IKEA goes on trial in France for spying on staff

PARIS: The French branch of Swedish retailing giant Ikea went on trial Monday accused of running an elaborate system to spy on staff and...
Read more
World Business News

Tesla rallies after Ark Invest predicts $3,000 stock price

Shares of Tesla jumped over 6pc on Monday, getting a lift from a bullish report from Ark Invest, an influential shareholder in the electric...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Samsung likely to launch double-folding phone

Samsung is reportedly working on a double-folding phone to add to its lineup, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. This new phone will be the...

PM asked to cancel private import of Covid-19 vaccines

IKEA goes on trial in France for spying on staff

Karachi, Larkana remain top most expensive cities for consumers: PBS

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.