GOVERNANCE

Asad Umar for disbursement of additional PSDP funds to expedite development

By APP
ISLAMABAD: Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday directed the Planning Commission to allocate additional funds from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 to respective ministries/departments so that timely completion of development projects could be ensured.

“For this purpose, the Planning Division should encourage and facilitate re-appropriations to and from different projects,” he said, while chairing a meeting to review the PSDP 2020-21.

The minister was briefed on the mid-year review of PSDP projects, carried out by the Planning Commission.

The meeting was informed that PSDP projects of all ministries/divisions, including their progress reports and work plans for the remainder of the financial year,  were discussed in detail during the recent review exercise.

Asad Umar directed the Planning Commission to work with concerned ministries/divisions to ensure the optimum utilisation of development funds.

He also directed that the provincial governments to expedite the finalisation of healthcare schemes so that available financial resources earmarked under the Covid-19 programme could be transferred to them.

