Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Can this Saudi tycoon finally convince the government to waive KE’s problems?

Despite being a minority shareholder in KE, the tycoon visited Pakistan for two days, and tried to remove any impediments for SEP’s proposed acquisition.

Ahmad Ahmadani
By Ahmad Ahmadani

Shanghai Electric Power has wanted to buy K-Electric for years now; that is a well established fact. But who is helping sell KE to them in the first place?

For a while, it seemed like Arif Naqvi, the head of Abraaj Capital, was in charge. After all, Abraaj Group, a Dubai-based private equity, in partnership with Al-Jomaih Group of Saudi Arabia and National Industries Group of Kuwait, holds a total shareholding of 66.4% in K-Electric. 

But following his very public and controversial downfall, someone else has to fill his shoes. That someone comes in the form of Saudi billionaire, Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih – the head of the Al-Jamoaih group. He is now the point person in charge attempting to convince Pakistani leadership to ensure smooth acquisition of 66.4% shares of K-Electric (KE) by a Chinese firm, Shanghai Electric Power (SEP).

Well-informed sources disclosed that despite being a minority shareholder in K-Electric (KE), the tycoon visited Pakistan for two days, and tried to remove any impediments for SEP’s proposed acquisition.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Article continues after this advertisement

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Want to raise capital for your startup in Pakistan? Get a degree in America

Venture capitalists often pride themselves in disrupting hierarchy, but for all the paeans to eschewing credentialism, there is a distinct profile of which founders get funded, and which ones do not
Read more
FEATURED

The war against the patwaris

The PTI has been trying to get rid of the patwari system for years. It isn’t as easy as they thought it would be
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.