Can this Saudi tycoon finally convince the government to waive KE’s problems?

Shanghai Electric Power has wanted to buy K-Electric for years now; that is a well established fact. But who is helping sell KE to them in the first place?

For a while, it seemed like Arif Naqvi, the head of Abraaj Capital, was in charge. After all, Abraaj Group, a Dubai-based private equity, in partnership with Al-Jomaih Group of Saudi Arabia and National Industries Group of Kuwait, holds a total shareholding of 66.4% in K-Electric.

But following his very public and controversial downfall, someone else has to fill his shoes. That someone comes in the form of Saudi billionaire, Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih – the head of the Al-Jamoaih group. He is now the point person in charge attempting to convince Pakistani leadership to ensure smooth acquisition of 66.4% shares of K-Electric (KE) by a Chinese firm, Shanghai Electric Power (SEP).