SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has formally entered the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle (EV) business, the company announced on Tuesday in a filing.
The firm will initially invest 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) in the wholly-owned subsidiary, with a total investment goal of $10 billion over the next ten years.
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun will also serve as CEO of the smart electric vehicle unit, the company added.
- Advertisement -
CEO Xiaomi Corp., Mr. Lei Jun compliments on the launch of Xiaomi Smart EV availability. Please do send your specs.,/availability, formal trail in Pakistan. Please do send specs., compliances, trails regions, with the UN/ITU reccomendations for Pakistan.
Our mission is to zero Death/Injury on Roads of Pakistan with technology on smart EV.
Best wishes,