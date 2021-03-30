Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Xiaomi announces smart EV business, to invest $10bn over ten years

By Agencies

SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has formally entered the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle (EV) business, the company announced on Tuesday in a filing.

The firm will initially invest 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) in the wholly-owned subsidiary, with a total investment goal of $10 billion over the next ten years.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun will also serve as CEO of the smart electric vehicle unit, the company added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleADB approves $300m for hydropower plant near Balakot
Next articleOil prices slip as focus switches from Suez Canal blockage to OPEC+ supply policy
Avatar
Agencies

1 COMMENT

  1. CEO Xiaomi Corp., Mr. Lei Jun compliments on the launch of Xiaomi Smart EV availability. Please do send your specs.,/availability, formal trail in Pakistan. Please do send specs., compliances, trails regions, with the UN/ITU reccomendations for Pakistan.
    Our mission is to zero Death/Injury on Roads of Pakistan with technology on smart EV.
    Best wishes,

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

EU fines Moody’s 3.7m euros over conflicts of interest

PARIS: Europe's markets watchdog announced on Tuesday a 3.7 million euro ($4.3 million) fine against five European entities of Moody's credit ratings agency over...
Read more
World Business News

Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit slips, warns on ‘materials shortages’

TAIPEI: Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn on Tuesday posted a lower fourth-quarter profit that lagged expectations as the pandemic hit margins, and warned of...
Read more
World Business News

PayPal launches crypto checkout service

LONDON: PayPal Holdings Inc will announce later on Tuesday that it has started allowing U.S. consumers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices slip as focus switches from Suez Canal blockage to OPEC+ supply policy

TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as shipping traffic resumed through the Suez Canal after days on hold and attention switched to an OPEC+...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Textile ministry seeks resumption of cotton, yarn imports from India

The Ministry of Textile Industry has sought the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet's permission to lift the ban on the import of...

Explainer: Eurobonds resume in Pakistan

Khunjerab Pass to reopen for trade on April 1

Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit slips, warns on ‘materials shortages’

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.