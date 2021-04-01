Hammad urges timely completion of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar has stressed the need for the early completion of projects falling under of China Pakistan Economic Cooperation (CPEC).

“Time is of the essence in meeting project deadlines so that the economic benefits could reach the people of both the countries and contribute towards overall economic growth and development,” he remarked while chairing a meeting regarding economic and industrial cooperation under (CPEC) at the Finance Division on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, CPEC Authority Chairman Lt. Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Excellency Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China Nong Rong, federal secretary Finance Division and federal secretary Privatisation Commission participated in the meeting.

Azhar stated that CPEC will enable the country to enhance industrial production, upgrade energy and communication infrastructure and improve connectivity with the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Nong Rong outlined that CPEC is also of immense importance for Chinese companies.

Moreover, Bajwa assured full support and assistance to the Chinese ambassador for expediting progress in the communication and transportation sectors on the occasion.