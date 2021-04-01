Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Hammad urges timely completion of CPEC projects

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar has stressed the need for the early completion of projects falling under of China Pakistan Economic Cooperation (CPEC).

“Time is of the essence in meeting project deadlines so that the economic benefits could reach the people of both the countries and contribute towards overall economic growth and development,” he remarked while chairing a meeting regarding economic and industrial cooperation under (CPEC) at the Finance Division on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, CPEC Authority Chairman Lt. Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Excellency Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China Nong Rong, federal secretary Finance Division and federal secretary Privatisation Commission participated in the meeting.

Azhar stated that CPEC will enable the country to enhance industrial production, upgrade energy and communication infrastructure and improve connectivity with the region.

Article continues after this advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Nong Rong outlined that CPEC is also of immense importance for Chinese companies. 

Moreover, Bajwa assured full support and assistance to the Chinese ambassador for expediting progress in the communication and transportation sectors on the occasion.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR collection hits Rs475bn in March
Next articleKP govt to launch interest free microfinance scheme in merged areas
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pak-Afghan transit trade accord extended for three months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have extended the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) for three months, after failing to complete discussion and deliberation on the...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt to launch interest free microfinance scheme in merged areas

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has signed an agreement with Akhuwat Foundation to launch the Interest Free Microfinance Scheme (IFMS) for promoting entrepreneurship...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR collection hits Rs475bn in March

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) surpassed its collection target by Rs36 billion to reach Rs475 billion in March 2021, the highest monthly...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves formation of National Export Development Board

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has approved the formation of a National Export Development Board (NEDB). The board will be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Suez blockage may lead to large reinsurance claims globally

LONDON: The blockage of the Suez Canal is likely to lead to large reinsurance claims, adding to upward pressure on marine reinsurance rates, James...

Archegos fallout wipes over $9bn from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura

PHC lifts ban on TikTok, directs PTA to control immoral content

Global garment makers unite to demand better terms from retailers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.