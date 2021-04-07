Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan committed to early start of North-South gas pipeline project: PM

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to conclude the required legal process for the Pakistan Stream North-South Gas Pipeline project and commence construction work as early as possible.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who had called on him to discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia as well as issues of regional and global importance.

The prime minister fondly recalled his interaction with President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek in June 2019, where he had underscored his desire to take the bilateral relationship to a new level.

He reiterated the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Russia as a key foreign policy priority.

Article continues after this advertisement

He expressed satisfaction at the steady growth in bilateral ties, including deepening cooperation in trade, energy, security and defence.

Enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, industrial modernisation, railways and aviation was also discussed. It was agreed that the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC), due to meet in Moscow later this year, would closely pursue specific proposals and projects in this context.

Views were exchanged on the health and economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The prime minister congratulated Russia on its development of the Sputnik-V vaccine and underscored Pakistan’s procurement plans in this regard.

The premier reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAviation industry showing no sign of recovery: IATA
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA approves Rs0.64 increase in electricity tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an Rs0.64 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on account of monthly fuel...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF projects Pakistan’s growth rate at 4pc in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Pakistan’s GDP growth at 1.5 per cent in 2021 and 4 per cent in 2022, as...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance minister claims economic growth beyond forecast

Federal Minister of Finance Hammad Azhar has said that the country's economy will grow sustainably and beyond the anticipated figures and forecasts. In a set...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB probing PLL for making excess payments to LNG companies

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an inquiry against Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) for paying an additional amount of Rs7 billion to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

What is global minimum tax and how could it affect companies,...

PARIS/WASHINGTON: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has thrown the weight of the U.S. government behind a push for a global corporate minimum tax rate, possibly...

Finance minister claims economic growth beyond forecast

NAB probing PLL for making excess payments to LNG companies

Steel industry demands end to fake invoices, protection of legal businesses

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.