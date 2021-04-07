Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Modifying D-8 economies vital for equal competition: Qureshi

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday urged the Developing-8 countries to transform themselves to markets’ needs as economies could not compete equally without adopting the new paradigm of development in the fourth industrial age.

“The new way is to produce in a highly decentralised and interdependent world economy. We must transform ourselves to the needs of our markets. Unless our economies adapt to this new paradigm of development in the fourth industrial age, we will not be able to compete as equals,” the foreign minister said addressing the virtually held 19th D-8 Council of Ministers Session.

He thanked Turkey, the outgoing Chair, for providing effective leadership to the organisation. He also congratulated and extended best wishes to Bangladesh as the incoming Chair of the D-8 Summit.

“Most of the developing countries have low integration into the global economy, the global supply chains and the world of education and culture,” Qureshi remarked.

Article continues after this advertisement

Emphasising the youth to play their role in shaping the future, the foreign minister said the D-8 was especially endowed with a youthful population.

He told the session that around 60 per cent of the 220 million Pakistanis were under the age of 30. He said investing in youth was therefore a key priority of the government which was empowering them through education, employment and engagement.

“We must acknowledge that we are living at an inflexion point in history. We are moving from the stage of mass production in industrial goods to the age of mass communication and mass development of products based on ideas. The new way is to produce in a highly decentralised and interdependent world economy,” he said.

Calling the D-8 as the fulcrum to take this vision forward, the foreign minister stressed the urgent need for full implementation of various instruments and agreements for mutually beneficial collaboration, create opportunities for entrepreneurs, and mobilise the private sector.

He said Pakistan welcomed the adoption of the Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030 and was confident that the milestones and priority areas outlined in it would stimulate cooperation.

He said Pakistan had hosted four key sectoral meetings in the last four months which was a clear demonstration of our resolve to do our part in furthering the work of the organisation and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the vision and objectives of the D-8.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan committed to early start of North-South gas pipeline project: PM
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan committed to early start of North-South gas pipeline project: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to conclude the required legal process for the Pakistan Stream North-South Gas Pipeline project...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA approves Rs0.64 increase in electricity tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an Rs0.64 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on account of monthly fuel...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF projects Pakistan’s growth rate at 4pc in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Pakistan’s GDP growth at 1.5 per cent in 2021 and 4 per cent in 2022, as...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance minister claims economic growth beyond forecast

Federal Minister of Finance Hammad Azhar has said that the country's economy will grow sustainably and beyond the anticipated figures and forecasts. In a set...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

IMF projects Pakistan’s growth rate at 4pc in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Pakistan’s GDP growth at 1.5 per cent in 2021 and 4 per cent in 2022, as...

What is global minimum tax and how could it affect companies, countries?

Finance minister claims economic growth beyond forecast

NAB probing PLL for making excess payments to LNG companies

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.