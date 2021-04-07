Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Steel industry demands end to fake invoices, protection of legal businesses

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The representatives from the steel industry have urged Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Dr Waqar Masood, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to curb fake invoices in the steel business as this was hurting and discouraging the documented segment of the industry.

In separate letters to the prime minister’s special assistant and FBR, Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) has complained that the ongoing practice of taking claims/ inputs through fake and flying sales tax invoices was resulting in loss of billions of rupees to the exchequer every month. At the same time, this practice was destroying the documented steel manufacturers who were paying the government taxes ethically.

According to the association, as a result of this menace, the documented and revenue contributing sector had been put in a state of great disadvantage and as a result, the documented sector was likely to shrink further in comparison to tax evaders. “The menace of flying/fake invoices that remains unchecked so far is going to result in the closure of the documented steel sector and this will further discourage future investments in the sector,” PALSP Secretary General Wajid Bukhari said in the letters.

“As we understand, the FBR has a standing operating procedure (SOP) to deal with the cases involving fake/flying invoices and the directorate general of internal audit of Inland Revenue (IR) has powers to check cases of fake/flying invoices in the field formations across the country,” he added.

Article continues after this advertisement

Bukhari appealed to the apex body to regulate the problem by mutually working with the association.

The association has suggested to the FBR to identify the fake/flying invoices and extended its support regarding finding a way out to deal with the problem. The association suggested bringing structural changes in sales tax law to make it impossible for any taxpayer to use flying invoices.

Meanwhile the association, in another letter sent to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), has also requested the ministry to rationalise the marking fee for the steel sector, licensing and enforcement of PSQCA standards.

“Apart from the issue of production and unchecked sale of substandard steel which is creating national risk for the future generations, the high marking fee, license fee etc. are creating unfair competition within the steel sector and putting the documented sector at great disadvantage,” the association said.

In the recent past, the documented sector invested heavily for capacity enhancement and acquired most modern technology for steel making. At this point in time, the local steel industry has surplus capacity and with some facilitation from the government’s long steel has the potential to start the export of steel.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMoST orders action against corrupt officials at PSQCA
Next articleNAB probing PLL for making excess payments to LNG companies
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP govt to borrow Rs99bn from ADB

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to take a loan of Rs99 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the local...
Read more
HEADLINES

Modifying D-8 economies vital for equal competition: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday urged the Developing-8 countries to transform themselves to markets’ needs as economies could not compete equally without...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan committed to early start of North-South gas pipeline project: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to conclude the required legal process for the Pakistan Stream North-South Gas Pipeline project...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA approves Rs0.64 increase in electricity tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an Rs0.64 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on account of monthly fuel...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NEPRA approves Rs0.64 increase in electricity tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an Rs0.64 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on account of monthly fuel...

IMF projects Pakistan’s growth rate at 4pc in FY22

What is global minimum tax and how could it affect companies, countries?

Finance minister claims economic growth beyond forecast

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.