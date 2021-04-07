Uzbekistan shares list for tariff reduction under PTA

ISLAMABAD: The government of Uzbekistan has shared a request list of items for tariff reduction with Pakistan under the proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

This was disclosed in a consultative meeting to review progress to finalise the agreement. Secretary Commerce and other senior officials attended the meeting.

An official announcement said the Ministry of Commerce is in the process of finalising Pakistan’s request list in consultation with public and private sector stakeholders. The input of the private sector, concerned ministries and departments was obtained via detailed consultations in the last three months.

Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, directed the ministry to carry out a final round of consultation with the private sector stakeholders, various chambers and associations as well as companies trading with Uzbekistan to review the ground situation before finalising Pakistan’s request lists.

Article continues after this advertisement

The meeting decided that seminars will be held by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi and Lahore to apprise the business community about the PTA.

Moreover, TDAP will organise sector-specific webinars in the next two weeks to complete the process.