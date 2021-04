LAHORE: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a revision in the imported LNG prices for the month of April, according to a statement issued by the authority on Wednesday.

As per details, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) shall sell the imported gas at $9.763 per unit, while per unit rates for the Sui Southern Gas Company will be $9.477.

Earlier in March, rates were $9.59/unit and $9.31/unit for SNGPL and SSGC, respectively.