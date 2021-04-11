Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP govt utilises mere 35pc of ADP funds as third quarter ends

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has managed to spend only 35 per cent of the annual development budget (ADP) fund during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (9MFY21).

Documents show that the provincial government had allocated Rs148.571 billion for the province out of which the provincial government has spent Rs57.765 billion up till now.

Similarly, the government had allocated Rs34.286 billion for tribal districts in the development programme of the current financial year but only Rs9.797 billion was spent, Rs49 billion was allocated under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) under the Tribal Decade Strategy (TDS) but the government spent only Rs14.418 billion.

According to the third quarter report compiled by the Department of Planning and Development, Rs10.90 billion was spent on road construction, Rs6.31 billion on irrigation, Rs5.70 billion on health, Rs3.53 billion on primary and secondary education, Rs3.29 billion on higher education, Rs2.50 billion on agriculture, Rs 1.52 billion on forests, Rs930 million on law and justice, Rs337 million on transport, Rs85 million on social welfare, Rs70 million on finance, Rs64 million in welfare population, Rs22 million on science and information technology (IT), Rs0.1 million on rehabilitation and resettlement while zero amount was spent on the environment.

Article continues after this advertisement

Similarly, zero amount has been spent on food, science and IT, transport, urban development, justice and law, minerals, rehabilitation and resettlement under the AIP of the Tribal Decade Strategy (TDS).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChina’s antitrust regulator bulking up as crackdown on behemoths widens
Next article‘Ghulam Khan route to boost Pak-Afghan trade’
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

‘Ghulam Khan route to boost Pak-Afghan trade’

PESHAWAR: Welcoming the opening of the Ghulam Khan route for transit trade in the North Waziristan tribal district, traders of Pakistan and Afghanistan hoped...
Read more
HEADLINES

Stone crusting industry calls off strike

ISLAMABAD: The stone crushing industry called off its strike on Saturday after successful negotiations with Federal Minister for Finance Hammad Azhar, who directed the Federal...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCP opposes fixing sugar price, fears illegal movement of commodity

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has expressed reservations over the Punjab government's decision to fix sugar price, warning that it would cause...
Read more
HEADLINES

China invites Pakistani firms to online trade fair

ISLAMABAD: Minister Counsellor Embassy of China Xie Gouxiang has invited Pakistani companies to attend the Canton Fair and explore prospects for exporting their products...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CCP opposes fixing sugar price, fears illegal movement of commodity

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has expressed reservations over the Punjab government's decision to fix sugar price, warning that it would cause...

Bitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply

China invites Pakistani firms to online trade fair

Pakistan, IMF agree to establish asset declaration system 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.