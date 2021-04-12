PIA: still a loss, but hey, it’s not as bad as before

Just how bad is Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) doing? Let us see. For a company that has the word ‘international’ in its name, the national carrier is not exactly doing any international flying. As of time of writing, the airline has been banned from its EU, US and UK operations, as the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is yet to meet the safety standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). That’s pretty much the entire western world off limits to the airline. According to one report, 35% of PIA’s revenue comes from those three markets.

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: