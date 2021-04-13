Sign inSubscribe
KP excise dept decides to extend tax net

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department has decided to expand tax net by adding new rating areas, instead of putting more burden on existing tax payers.
In view of the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic in the province, the Excise Department held a high level meeting to review the performance of the first nine months of the current fiscal year (9MFY21) and the ongoing reforms in the department.
According to sources, the KP Excise Department, instead of imposing additional tax burden on existing taxpayers, has directed ETOs to expand tax net by adding new rating areas to tax net and ensure better recovery.
Special Assistants to the Chief Minister for Excise, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal and Syed Haider Iqbal, secretary Excise, Directorate General of Excise attended the online meeting.
The meeting commended the performance of the directors and ETOs who performed well and directed others to meet the 15-day timeline and set targets to improve revenue recovery.
The meeting was informed that in view of transparency and public convenience in the department, work on centralised computer software system with modern facilities for motor registration and other taxes should be expedited.
The officials said that immediate action will be taken on complaints received against the department on Pakistan Citizen Portal.
