SECP launches digital certified true copies

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in its pursuit of end-to-end digitisation of regulatory processes, has launched the online facility for issuance of digitally certified true copies of statutory returns and mortgage register.

The new initiative is in line with the government’s vision of Digital Pakistan to create an enabling business-friendly environment and improve user experience through the use of technology. Issuance of digitally certified copies will replace the decades-old practice of manually obtaining certified true copies of the company’s statutory returns on physical paper.

The application for digital certified copies and mortgage register can simply be made online through SECP’s eService portal.

After submission of online application and verification of payment, the applicant would instantly receive certified copies of the desired company on the registered email address. The copies can be verified through scanning QR code or by clicking the link available on each document.

