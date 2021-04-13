Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM, Uzbek president to review trade, connectivity projects online

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including political, trade, economic, security, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges during a virtual summit on Wednesday.

The two sides would focus on enhancing political and strategic linkages, fast tracking transit and trade cooperation, and building educational and cultural collaboration. The Trans-Afghan Railway Project, agreed between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan earlier this year, is a key area of focus.

Besides bilateral matters, the two leaders will exchange views on key regional and international issues. They will also deliberate on enhancing mutual cooperation and coordination at international and regional fora. The virtual summit will provide an opportunity to further build on existing bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest.

Relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and cultural affinities providing a firm foundation for increased cooperation. The two countries have increased interaction at all levels over the past two years.

Article continues after this advertisement

The two countries have increased interaction at all levels over the past two years. The foreign minister of Uzbekistan visited Islamabad in March to hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the visit, he also met the prime Minister and delivered an invitation to attend the Central Asia South Asia Regional Connectivity Conference to be hosted by Uzbekistan in Tashkent in July 2021.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIslamabad to open consulate in Munich to tap economic potential: FM
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Islamabad to open consulate in Munich to tap economic potential: FM

BERLIN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced that Pakistan will soon open a consulate in Munich to tap economic potential present in Germany. while...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM demands debt relief for developing nations at ECOSOC

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Monday called for disavowing power rivalries and geopolitical competition and said the world was at a critical point in...
Read more
HEADLINES

PALSP warns against hike in electricity cost for industries

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) has urged the government not to increase the cost of electricity for the steel sector,...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt to sell power from Malakand III to industries

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to sell the power generated from Malakand III directly to industries instead of providing it to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq

LONDON: Bitcoin hit a record of $62,741 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights a day before the listing of Coinbase shares...

Digitising road freight: Pakistan’s Truck It In announces raising $1.5mn in pre-seed round

PM demands debt relief for developing nations at ECOSOC

PALSP warns against hike in electricity cost for industries

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.