LSM sector grows 7.45pc in 8MFY21

By Monitoring Report

The large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector has grown 7.45 per cent in the first eight-month (Jul-Feb) of current fiscal year 2021 amid third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Out of total 15 sectors in LSM, eight have posted growth. These include textile, automobiles, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, chemicals and non-metallic mineral products.

However, output of seven sub-sectors contracted, which were including iron and steel products, electronics, leather products, paper and board, engineering products, rubber products and wood products.

However, LSM grew by 4.85pc in February reflecting a slowdown in the industrial output. “The LSM Index output increased by 4.85pc for February 2021 compared to February 2020,” PBS reported.

