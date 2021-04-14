SAARC traders urged to reduce 50pc profit during Ramzan

ISLAMABAD: South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry Wednesday urged the traders of member countries to reduce 50 per cent profit to provide solace to the poor strata of the society during the Ramzan.

Talking to a delegation of traders, SAARC chamber President, Iftikhar Ali Malik, said that Islam strictly prohibits profiteering and hoarding of daily use items not only in Ramzan but throughout the year.

“Islam guarantees the blessing of Allah if traders charge reasonable profit on their products,” he added.

He regretted that the majority of non-Muslim states across the world offer special discounts to Muslims during Ramzan whereas prices of daily use item swell manifold in Muslim countries even before the advent of Ramzan.

Malik further urged philanthropists to provide free food and rations to the poor on the pattern of Sarwar Foundation headed by Perveen Sarwar, spouse of governor Punjab.

He asked the federation of chambers and regional chambers of all Muslim countries of South Asia to take action against hoarders and profiteers with an iron hand.