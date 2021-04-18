Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan likely to lose $60m loan due to vested interests of bureaucracy

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is likely to lose a $60 million concessional loan due to vested interests of the bureaucracy, Profit learnt on Sunday.  

Sources said that Pakistan and the World Bank had signed a $188 million concessional loan programme, The Pakistan Hydroment and Climate Services Project, to tackle climate change and natural disasters after approvals from CDWP and ECNEC.  

Under this project, Pakistan has to develop a strong and robust early warning system so that timely outlook, forecast and warnings can be issued to different segments of society including disaster management authorities, the transport and aviation industry, and most importantly farmers who face the brunt of weather calamity.

“The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has to use $60 million funds while a grant of $128 million to provinces for the climate project,” sources said, adding that the department has also prepared a comprehensive project with the support of WB and World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) experts to modernise the early warning and meteorological system. 

Article continues after this advertisement

However, sources claim that the current PMD Director General (DG), Muhammad Riaz, has opposed this project as he was neither a part of the team which prepared it nor did he have a formal role in its implementation.

“Instead, he wants to replace it with his own project for which there is no funding and has therefore been misguiding the new Secretary Aviation, Shoukat Ali, and delaying the approval of PC-1,” they added.

Sources also said that the DG has expressed his opposition to the project at a high-level forum chaired by Planning and Economic Affairs Division (EAD) ministers, which caused Pakistan quite an embarrassment in front of the donor organisation as the project has already been signed whereas the Ministry of Planning has already written a letter to the Aviation Division to submit the PC-1.

Under these circumstances, the EAD and WB have expressed grave concerns about this delay in implementation. 

Profit learnt that DG Muhammad Riaz’s actions would most likely lead to the cancellation of the concessional financing which had been converted into a grant for PMD.

The scribe approached both secretary Aviation and the PMD DG for their comments on this issue but no response was received till the filing of this story. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleImports touch near three-year high
Next articleSugar crisis intensifies in Punjab’s provincial capital
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Sugar crisis intensifies in Punjab’s provincial capital

LAHORE: Despite the government's claims, the sugar crisis in Lahore could not be overcome and has instead intensified, leaving citizens worried to due to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imports touch near three-year high

Pakistan’s imports hit near three-year high of $5.66 billion in March with major contribution coming from import of wheat and sugar, oil and gas,...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR, World Bank agree to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad and World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation...
Read more
HEADLINES

PESCO, SNGPL ordered to cut off illegal housing societies 

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has directed power supply companies not to stop providing electricity and gas connections to authorised housing societies in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin falls $8,000 to three week low

NEW YORK: The biggest cryptocurrency by market value dropped from roughly $60,000 to $52,148 in 15 minutes during the Asian session, liquidating almost $4 billion...

The scapegoating of Byco… and what it says about Pakistan’s energy sector

A professional’s guide to calculating Zakat

FBR, World Bank agree to enhance cooperation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.