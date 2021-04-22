Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Tesla under growing China pressure after customer complaint

By Agencies

BEIJING: Tesla Inc came under increased pressure in China on Thursday from regulators and state media after Monday’s protest by a disgruntled customer at the Shanghai auto show went viral and forced the electric car maker into a rare apology.

The singling-out of Tesla in China, which accounts for 30% of the U.S. firm’s global sales and where it makes cars at its own factory in Shanghai, comes amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions and as other foreign firms have encountered backlash.

“China will continue to open up its market to foreign business, but that does not mean foreign companies will be offered any privilege,” the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, said in an opinion piece on the “Tesla blunder”.

On Monday, an unhappy customer clambered on top of a Tesla at the auto show in protest over the company’s handling of her complaints about malfunctioning brakes, triggering a social media storm, with regulators and state media also weighing-in.

Article continues after this advertisement

Late on Wednesday, China’s market regulator urged Tesla to ensure product quality in the country, while the official Xinhua news agency said that Tesla’s apology was “not sincere”.

Tesla sells roughly 30% of its cars in China, made at its Shanghai factory

“The arrogant and overbearing stance the company exhibited in front of the public is repugnant and unacceptable, which could inflict serious damage on its reputation and customer base in the Chinese market,” the Global Times write.

Tesla, whose cars are popular in China, declined to comment, but said in a statement it would share data on the brake incident with regulators, after a local regulator demanded it.

In videos that went viral from Monday’s car show, a woman wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “The brakes don’t work” shouted similar accusations while staff and security struggled to restore calm.

Tesla on Tuesday apologised to Chinese consumers for not addressing the complaint in a timely way, and said it would launch a review of its service operations in the world’s biggest auto market.

However, the Xinhua news agency said Tesla’s apology fell short.

“A big company should have the responsibility of being a big company, no company can do whatever it wants,” it said in a commentary on Wednesday night.

“If a company does not rectify when it has a problem, if it does not change a problematic senior executive … it will eventually make mistakes again,” it said.

Tesla came under scrutiny in China when the military banned its cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras in its vehicles

‘ARROGANCE’

On Monday, Grace Tao, a Tesla vice-president, told a local media outlet that “there is no possibility Tesla will compromise” and said the she suspected that there was someone putting the customer up to the protest. The interview prompted accusations of “arrogance” on Tesla’s part from state media.

Meanwhile, the Global Times published a story on a deadly accident reportedly involving a Tesla that “surfaced online on Wednesday,” which it said raises further Tesla quality control concerns.

Last month, Tesla came under scrutiny in China when the military banned its cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras in its vehicles, sources told Reuters. Earlier this month, Tesla said cameras in its cars are not activated outside of North America.

Chinese internet users last month began calling for boycotts of brands including H&M, Adidas, and Nike over past statements saying they do not use cotton from Xinjiang, where some researchers and foreign lawmakers say authorities use coercive labour to meet seasonal needs, which China denies.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThird Pak-Iran border crossing opened to enhance trade
Next articlePakistan to resume kinnow export to Iran
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil extend losses into 3rd day on US stock build, pandemic fears

TOKYO: Oil prices extended their losses into a third day on Thursday as a surprise build-up in US crude inventories and a resurgence of...
Read more
World Business News

China tech stampede into electric cars sparks auto sector buzz

SHANGHAI: Thought Big Tech was taking over your life through smartphones? It may be coming for your car next as Chinese firms lead a...
Read more
World Business News

TikTok sued for billions over use of children’s data

NEW YORK: TikTok, the wildly popular video app, and its Chinese parent ByteDance could face a damages claim worth billions of pounds (dollars) in...
Read more
World Business News

Amazon to let shoppers pay with swipe of their palm

SEATTLE: Amazon.com said it is rolling out biometric technology at its Whole Foods stores around Seattle starting on Wednesday, letting shoppers pay for items...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

China agrees to open Khunjerab border for trade

ISLAMABAD: Following Pakistan's persistent requests, China has agreed to open Khunjerab border for trade but with stiff conditions in view of the Covid-19 situation....

Bank Alfalah posts Q1 profit growth of 23pc

Pakistan to resume kinnow export to Iran

Tesla under growing China pressure after customer complaint

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.