Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan to resume kinnow export to Iran

By Monitoring Report

Iran has lifted restrictions on the import of Pakistani kinnow which had been in place since 2012.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi tweeted, “I am pleased to share some good news for our citrus farmers. Following discussions, (I am) happy to announce that Iran has lifted restrictions on the import of Pakistan’s kinnow.”

Qureshi had met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the presidential palace on Tuesday. He also met with Pakistani diplomats in Tehran to discuss ways of strengthening economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Local media reports quoted officials and persons related to the matter saying that export of the fruit will increase substantially in the coming season and it is a good omen for farmers too as Iran is one of the largest markets for kinnow worth around $45 million.

Article continues after this advertisement

Experts have expressed hope that Iran could be the number one market again as it was a border-sharing country while Russia was a distant country so trade with the latter involved logistic challenges. However, trade with Iran faced the challenge of smuggling.

Furthermore, demand for kinnow on Nauroz, which falls on March 20 or 21 every year, soars manifold while its citrus season culminates in mid-February. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s citrus season remains in place as exporters save the fruit with the help of cold storages. However, the country is losing this edge with time as its citrus varieties are wearing out due to climate change and insufficient research and development (R&D) work, forcing the country to introduce new varieties every 25 years.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTesla under growing China pressure after customer complaint
Next articleBank Alfalah posts Q1 profit growth of 23pc
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

GHCL, PPIB heads to continue work till regular appointments made   

ISLAMABAD: The government has allowed GENCO Holding Company Limited (GHCL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Imran and Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Managing...
Read more
HEADLINES

China agrees to open Khunjerab border for trade

ISLAMABAD: Following Pakistan's persistent requests, China has agreed to open Khunjerab border for trade but with stiff conditions in view of the Covid-19 situation....
Read more
HEADLINES

Bank Alfalah posts Q1 profit growth of 23pc

LAHORE: Bank Alfalah Limited declared a profit after tax of Rs3.471 billion on Thursday for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 — which is...
Read more
HEADLINES

Third Pak-Iran border crossing opened to enhance trade

KECH: Pakistan and Iran opened the Pishin-Mand border crossing point in Kech district on Wednesday for facilitating trade between the two countries. Minister for Defence...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan to resume kinnow export to Iran

Iran has lifted restrictions on the import of Pakistani kinnow which had been in place since 2012. Taking to Twitter, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah...

Tesla under growing China pressure after customer complaint

Third Pak-Iran border crossing opened to enhance trade

Tarin lauds SBP for shielding businesses amid pandemic

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.