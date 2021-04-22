Sign inSubscribe
Third Pak-Iran border crossing opened to enhance trade

By TLTP

KECH: Pakistan and Iran opened the Pishin-Mand border crossing point in Kech district on Wednesday for facilitating trade between the two countries.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Iranian Minister for Communication and Urban Development Mohammad Islami jointly inaugurated the third border crossing point at a ceremony held in the Mand Rag area. Inspector General of Frontier Corps South Maj Gen Bilal, senior customs and FIA officials, civil and military officers and Iranian border authorities attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Zubaida Jalal termed the opening of another crossing point in just six months a landmark and a historical day for the people of Pakistan, especially of Balochistan. “The opening of a new border crossing point shows the promotion of historic relations between two brother Muslim countries under the leadership of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan,” she said.

She said the opening of the Pishin-Mand crossing point would not only increase the volume of trade between the two countries but also create ample jobs for the people of the area. “The increase in bilateral and barter trade through the new gateway would benefit the local people while legal trade would also be promoted,” she said, adding that the new border crossing point would bring about development and prosperity in the border districts.

Mohammad Islami said Pakistan and Iran enjoyed close ties and the opening of the Pishin-Mand border crossing point would further strengthen the relations and enhance cultural activities.

The Iranian minister said the main objective of his country’s foreign policy was to promote trade relations with neighboring countries so that people could improve their economic conditions by involving themselves in trade. He said Iran had around 900km-long border with Pakistan and wanted to open more border crossing points.

Trade exchanges and commutes between the two countries are currently carried out via Mirjaveh and Rimdan borders.

Iranian and Pakistani officials inaugurated the Rimdan-Gabad border crossing in December last year, providing the shortest land route linking the Pakistani port of Gwadar to westward corridors. The crossings will boost the import and export of goods between both countries, as well as the passage of Pakistani travellers towards Iran.

So far $6.6 million have been invested for the construction of the Pishin-Mand crossing which has expanded over 13 hectares of land.

Iran and Pakistan share 950-kilometer of borders and the two countries have created several markets across the border unilaterally; however, establishing a joint market is also on the agenda.

