Tarin lauds SBP for shielding businesses amid pandemic

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday commended the measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to shield small and medium businesses against insolvency and joblessness amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A press statement issued by the Finance Ministry said that Tarin met SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir who updated him on different policy initiatives taken by the central bank to support businesses amid the pandemic.

The finance minister also lauded the Roshan Digital Accounts initiative which facilitated non-resident Pakistanis to mobilise their savings by making investment in Pakistan through online banking.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain also called on the federal minister and briefed him on the progress made on various aspects of Civil Services reforms.

The finance minister underscored the importance of reforms with a key focus on efficient and effective public service delivery to the masses as envisaged by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

