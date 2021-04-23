Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Karachi-based Suzuki dealership involved in benami sales of vehicles; FBR starts probe 

Dealership illegally sells vehicles worth Rs31mn in KP-based person's name

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated a probe against car dealers on the credible information of bogus sales transactions of vehicles.

The matter was taken up by the FBR when the Board’s Anti-Benami office, on the recommendation of the Intelligence and Investigation wing of the Inland Revenue, directed a Karachi-based Suzuki car dealer to explain his position in the alleged benami business of luxury vehicles.

According to sources, the Karachi-based car dealer had allegedly registered a number of vehicles in the name of a KP-based person.

The complainant in the case had requested to investigate the matter as his National Tax Number (NTN) and Computerised National Identity Card Number (CNIC) were misused by an unknown person. 

Article continues after this advertisement

The Suzuki car dealer has, allegedly, illegally, sold out vehicles amounting to Rs31.08 million in the complainant’s name using his identification documents, without consent. 

“The transactions completed in this manner are a loss to the state revenue and me,” the complainant alleged.

“I am a filer/taxpayer and deserve the right of withholding tax. However, the Karachi-based car dealer apparently got the tax relief illegally showing me as the purchaser,” he added.  

Sources said that car dealers around the world are bound to implement customer due diligence (CDD) procedures, besides establishing appropriate risk management systems to identify customers whose activities may pose a high risk of money laundering and financing terrorism.  

Interestingly, there are no CDD procedures for Pakistani car dealers due to which misuse of identification documents related complaints surface.  

Profit approached Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited for comments on the matter but no reply was received till the filing of the story.  

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article32pc quota in provincial govt jobs to be allocated to South Punjab
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

32pc quota in provincial govt jobs to be allocated to South Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Government has made arrangements to allocate 32 per cent quota in government jobs for the three divisions of South Punjab to...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB, FIA initiate probe to ascertain facts, fix responsibility for last year’s petroleum shortage

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have separately moved to take action against individuals responsible for the petrol...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX holds gong ceremony for onboarding of HBL as market maker

KARACHI: A gong ceremony was held at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to welcome HBL on board as a market maker for debt securities on...
Read more
HEADLINES

As long as Khusro Bakhtyar is a cabinet member, conflict of interest will reign

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) Division to consult with the stakeholders for the transfer...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

Systems Limited and IBM: Joining forces to hyperautomate financial services

The Hyperautomation takeover is inevitable all over the world. It is estimated that by 2024, organizations will lower operational costs by 30% through the...

PSX holds gong ceremony for onboarding of HBL as market maker

As long as Khusro Bakhtyar is a cabinet member, conflict of interest will reign

PM directs EAC against imposing more taxes

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.