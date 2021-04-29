KP govt approves uplift projects worth Rs34bn

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 14 uplift projects worth a total of Rs34.14 billion.

According to the breakdown, the provincial government has acquired an additional 268 kanals of land for setting up a small industrial estate in Matni Peshawar at the cost of Rs540 million and cleared the construction of 11 small dams in KP under the project of 20 small dams at the cost of Rs27 billion.

Similarly, the beautification project along motorways, GT Road, Jamrud Road, Ring Road will cost Rs40 million.

The meeting also approved the Special Area Development Project for South Waziristan at a cost of Rs2.1 billion, which will provide faster employment in three years and contribute to the economic development of the region. Under the project, local government, irrigation, agriculture, industries, livestock, water supply, internship programs, and forestry related projects will be carried out.

Further, the PDWP approved the construction and rehabilitation of 13km section of Togh Sarai Anar Channa road, and and 18 km road from Main Hangu road in Hangu District at a cost of Rs180.7 million while Rs240 million were allocated for strengthening and enhancing the capacity of Village Council and Neighborhood Council, Rs30 million were allocated for Local Government Department Complex in Dir Lower Maidan, and Rs180 million has been approved to ensure water supply to various adjoining villages in Dir district.