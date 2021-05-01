KP releases 22pc of PFC Award with fiscal year ending

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has so far released just 22 per cent of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Award for the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21).

The government has allocated Rs15.24 billion for the current financial year under the PFC out of which a total of Rs3.277 billion has been released so far, failing to release 78 per cent of the award that totals Rs11.965 billion.

According to sources in the Finance Department, the commission, despite the availability of funds, has a very low disbursement rate of 22 per cent whereas it should have released more than 60 per cent to Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of the province.

Earlier, the funds of the PFC Award were released through the Local Government Department but are now released directly by the Finance Department which results in selective disbursement of funds, leaving many TMAs deprived.

Moreover, tribal districts have not received their share either as new TMAs have not received a separate status.

At present, there are 94 tehsil municipal administrations in the province.