‘Suki Kinari Hydro Power project to be completed next year’

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday said that about 60 per cent work of the Suki Kinari Hydro Power Project had been completed.

He said the project that is being executed under the framework of CPEC would become operational in December 2022.

In his tweet after attending the secondary river closure ceremony of the 884 MW hydro power project, Bajwa said the project was located at River Kunhar, Kaghan and the total cost of the project was $2 billion.

