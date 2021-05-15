Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Extended opening hours for retail premises as new infections fall

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Shops will be able to stay open until 8:00 pm five days a week when they reopen on Monday, the government announced on Saturday.

The decision to extend the trading hours was taken during a special session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held here to review the implementation of Covid-19 guidelines during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

The move is likely to be welcomed by shoppers who moved online after businesses were closed last week to fight a third peak of the pandemic, and retailers whose finances have been badly damaged by enforced store closures. Shop staff, however, may be less enthusiastic about working late into the evening.

Shops will be able to extend their opening hours to 8:00 pm to help customers avoid peak times and ease transport pressures, officials said.

Article continues after this advertisement

The announcement came as the Health Ministry registered 1,531 new infections of Covid-19 after conducting 30,248 tests, receiving back a positivity rate of 5.06 percent. This is the first time the portal reported less than 2,000 infections since March 9, when 1,786 cases were reported.

The meeting also decided to resume inter-provincial, intra-city, and inter-city public transport from Sunday. It was further decided to continue running trains with limited, 70 per cent seat capacity to ensure social distancing.

The businesses will also resume their normal operating schedule of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday. However, the condition of 50 percent workforce will remain in place.

During the meeting, the NCOC also reviewed and and “expressed satisfaction” on the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the holidays.

Advising the public to continue with the implementation of guidelines, the meeting further urged the people to ensure registration by dialing 1166 prior to visiting vaccination centres.

A nationwide partial lockdown to curtail the spread of the contagion disease began at the weekend and will last until next week. All non-essential businesses have been closed, while domestic tourism has been banned.

Officials expressed hope that reducing transmission rates now will not only save lives but also prevent further, more stringent lockdowns. The army has been called in to help ensure the restrictions are being followed, and last week a small fleet of police and paramilitary rangers descended on another normally crowded market. Only the grocery stores were open.

Meanwhile, the registration for people aged 30 and above to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will open on Sunday (tomorrow), Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan economic growth projected at 3pc for FY21: Baqir
Next articleTesla in talks with China’s EVE for low-cost battery supply deal
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

WB lists Ehsaas Programme among world’s four top social protection plans: Report  

ISLAMABAD: World Bank (WB) has listed Ehsaas Emergency Cash among top four social protection interventions globally in terms of number of people covered. In this...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan economic growth projected at 3pc for FY21: Baqir

Pakistan's economic growth rate is expected to be three percent this fiscal year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir said. In an...
Read more
HEADLINES

88pc work on Karot Hydro Power Project completed: Asim Bajwa

LAHORE: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman, Asim Saleem Bajwa, has said that 88 per cent work of 720MW Karot Hydro Power Project has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan-Uzbek transit trade marks historic launch

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan and Uzbekistan transit trade and export of goods to Pakistan through Afghanistan was launched here on Tuesday. In this regard, an Uzbek...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

TECH

New WhatsApp privacy policy comes into force

As WhatsApp's new privacy policy goes live, the messaging platform announced it will not delete user accounts if they don't accept the new terms....

Tesla in talks with China’s EVE for low-cost battery supply deal

Extended opening hours for retail premises as new infections fall

Pakistan economic growth projected at 3pc for FY21: Baqir

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.