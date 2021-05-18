Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Credit Suisse plans to hire 1,000 IT employees in India in 2021

By Agencies

ZURICH: Credit Suisse Group said it planned to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India this year to show its commitment to the country and its intention to establish it as a global technology innovation center for the bank.

The hires will comprise of developers and engineers with capabilities in emerging technologies such as cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence to support the bank’s digital aspirations, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

India’s software service exporters have done well throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as companies the world over rushed to upgrade technology. But as demand for IT professionals rises, tech giants are facing higher staff attrition.

This scenario is playing out at all the top four information technology companies — Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technology and Wipro — where the attrition rate was in the range of 7.2% to 15.2% in the year ended March.

Article continues after this advertisement

As companies shift their workforces online due to the pandemic, Indian IT companies have reaped record profits since the December quarter. They now expect the digital transformation that companies had undertaken to be completed in two years, an acceleration from the three to five years they had previously expected.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTarin appointed as ECNEC chairman
Next articleOil rises as US, Europe reopen economies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Lamborghini hits accelerator on electric future

ROME: Italian sports car maker Lamborghini on Tuesday unveiled Tuesday a 1.5-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) electrification plan for its luxury vehicles, joining a global push...
Read more
World Business News

Oil rises as US, Europe reopen economies

TOKYO: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as hopes of a solid recovery in fuel demand following the reopenings of the US and European...
Read more
World Business News

Philip Morris aims to phase out cigarettes in Japan within decade

TOKYO: The head of tobacco giant Philip Morris said the company aims to phase out conventional cigarettes in Japan within 10 years, in an...
Read more
World Business News

Oil eases as Asia’s Covid-19 restrictions dampen sentiment

TOKYO: Oil prices drifted lower on Monday after the recovery of a major US pipeline network eased concerns over supply, though fresh restrictions in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PIA resumes flights to Zhob

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday resumed flight operations for the Zhob district of Balochistan after a period of two years. The people of...

Oil rises as US, Europe reopen economies

Credit Suisse plans to hire 1,000 IT employees in India in 2021

Tarin appointed as ECNEC chairman

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.