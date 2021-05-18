Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tarin appointed as ECNEC chairman

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will be the chairman of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), replacing former finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as head of the eight-member inter-provincial decision-making body on development.

It may be recalled that the government removed two finance ministers within the span of two weeks before Eid holidays.

All other members of the committee would remain unchanged. They include Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Industries Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, representing the federal government.

In addition to these members, ECNEC would also continue to include four provincial members; Punjab Finance Minister Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Balochistan Minister for Communication and Works Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Ishrat Hussain and Abdul Razak Dawood besides, secretaries of economic affairs, finance and planning and development would be invited to all meetings while representatives of federal and provincial governments as well as of the government of AJ&K, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and FATA shall be invited to the meetings on a need basis.

 

Staff Report

