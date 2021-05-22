Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FDI tumbles 32.5pc in 10MFY21

By Monitoring Report

Foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by over 32 per cent during the 10 months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

However, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday showed the country received $1.553 billion FDI during July-April FY21 against the inflows of $2.301bn in the same period last financial year — a decline of $748 million, or 32.5pc.

Foreign private investment, including portfolio investment, stood at $1.273bn, showing a decline of 40pc compared to last year.

The outflow of portfolio investment during the 10 months of the current fiscal year was $280m compared to an outflow of $182m during the same period last year.

Article continues after this advertisement

The inflows from China during the 10-month period also fell to $708m compared to $865.3m FDI from Beijing during the same period last year.

The second biggest inflow of $127.6m the country received was from Hong Kong. However, the FDI from the same country in the same period last financial year was $163.5m.

The FDI from the UAE, which is the second largest trade partner of Pakistan, sharply increased this year to $86.6m. During the same period last year, there was a net outflow of $31m from Pakistan.

The FDI witnessed slight improvement in April as it was higher than the same month of the last fiscal year. The inflow in April 2021 was $158m compared to $151m in the same month last year.

The country’s external account is in a much better shape compared to the previous two years and this could boost the confidence of the foreign investors.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil drillers and Bitcoin miners bond over natural gas
Next articleADB, Pakistan sign $300m loan deal for Balakot Hydropower Project
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

GDP outlook will grow past speculated 4pc, says Hammad

Federal Energy Minister, Hammad Azhar, on Saturday said that Pakistan’s GDP outlook will grow past speculated 4 per cent, referring to the forecast of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt urged to extend business timings

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday urged the government to extend the business timings in markets as well as...
Read more
HEADLINES

Made in Pakistan items exhibited in Shanghai

BEIJING: Made in Pakistan showpieces featuring Pakistani textiles, costumes, carpets, jewelry, gemstones, handicrafts are being displayed for Chinese visitors at an exhibition held in...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt lifts ban on interdepartment fund transfers 

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to lift the ban on the transfer of funds from slow spending provincial departments to departments...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to set up country’s first land port authority

PESHAWAR: The government will soon set up the Pakistan Land Port Authority (PLPA) to facilitate the business community, including exporters and importers by better...

ADB, Pakistan sign $300m loan deal for Balakot Hydropower Project

FDI tumbles 32.5pc in 10MFY21

Oil drillers and Bitcoin miners bond over natural gas

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.